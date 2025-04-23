The South African youth confessed their sneaky behaviour in a thread of comments on a now-viral video

The conversation was started by one lady who shared that she almost died after secretly going through her dad’s phone

More people came forward and detailed their horrifying discoveries in the comments section of the well-performing post

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A young South African lady shared her experience of going through her dad’s phone, which resonated with many people.

Mzansi youngsters share family secrets in a now-viral TikTok. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

They shared their stories in a thread of over 2,000 comments, which stunned curious people who camped in the comments section.

SA youth go through parents’ phones

The South African youth collectively agreed that their parents’ phones are one of the scariest places. A young lady started the conversation after sharing that she secretly went through her father’s phone and almost died after what she saw:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“I’m thinking of the time I went through my dad’s phone. Whatever you do, don’t touch your parents’ phone.”

The Mzansi youth resonated with her and flocked to the comments section of the now-viral post to share their stories. Some caught their fathers cheating, while some discovered their parents’ unusual desires documented in secret galleries.

One lady, @1.unknown31, was amazed by how secretive her granny was after she found out about her affair:

“Yho, I found out that my grandmother had a thing with my school transport driver.”

More people discovered information that made them look at their parents differently and kept the secrets because they knew they could potentially break their family apart if the texts were to get leaked. One hun said:

“I found out he flirts with every woman on Facebook, and he is married to my mom. The respect I had for him was gone.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi youth shares family secrets

The South African youth shared how they discovered their parents’ secrets through snooping:

SA youth shared what they found in their dads' phones. Image: @wilpunt

Source: Getty Images

@Millicent Nyambi explained how the news located her:

“My dad mistakenly called me, thinking he was calling his side. He was working on a night shift. I’ve never heard my dad change his voice like that. He said, ‘Are you already sleeping, my love?’”

@Keabetswe 👸🏼shared how she became a young detective:

“I used to delete chats and pictures on my dad's phone so my mom wouldn't find them because that lady was the FBI.”

@kulani commented:

“I found my mom's friend telling my dad to come to her house when my mom went to a church conference.”

@susbee05 said:

“Guys, you’re better, I found out about my dad and my aunt.”

@B🫧confessed:

“I told my mom.”

@ayakha cried:

“I saw his chats with my best friend.”

@Leen❤️🎀 said:

“I found out I had siblings who look exactly like me, I cried the whole week.”

@𝒜𝓈𝒽𝓁𝑒𝓎🌸 wondered:

“Are all our fathers the same?”

3 Must-read scandalous stories by Briefly News

A 50-year-old South African Xhosa uncle was reprimanded by his family during a meeting for having multiple girlfriends.

A Mzansi woman shared her story of being cheated on by her man, who conceived a baby with an 18-year-old in her car.

A South African lady was questioned by Mzansi after sharing her story of being left by all three of her baby daddies in a viral TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News