Rassie Erasmus has unveiled his Springboks lineup ahead of South Africa's first game of the season against the Barbarians

The SA'A team to face Zimbabwe on the same weekend at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has also been confirmed

The South African rugby coach commented on his selection and what he expects from Springboks clash with the Barbarians

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Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has named a squad featuring 18 players with Test experience for their clash against the Barbarians on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Rassie Erasmus speaks to Siya Kolisi during the pre-match warm-up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Ian Cook

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SA ‘A’ coach Mzwandile Stick has also selected a strong squad for their match against Zimbabwe. The SA'A would play their match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 12:00 on Saturday, before the Springboks take on the Barbarians in the main fixture at 15:00.

Siya Kolisi is set to captain the Springboks against the Barbarians, and Vincent Tshituka is leading the SA ‘A’ side in their clash against Zimbabwe.

Springboks and SA'A squad for Saturday's games

The only uncapped players included in the starting XV are Junior Springbok skipper Riley Norton at lock and prop Carlu Sadie, both of whom are set for their first taste of senior international action.

Among the replacements, hooker JJ Kotze, loose forward Paul de Villiers and SA U20 flyhalf Vusi Moyo are the three players yet to earn Springbok caps.

The backline boasts plenty of international pedigree, with Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe and Edwill van der Merwe lining up in the back three. Jesse Kriel and Andre Esterhuizen will provide power and experience in midfield, while Quan Horn gets the nod at fly-half alongside scrum-half Grant Williams.

In the forwards, Ox Nche, Andre-Hugo Venter and Sadie make up the front row. Norton partners Franco Mostert in the second row, while captain Siya Kolisi joins Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese in a formidable loose-forward combination.

Eramsus on Springboks squad selection

Erasmus expressed satisfaction with the squad he selected, despite having to adjust certain combinations due to injuries and the mandatory rest periods for several players.

“We made it clear from the beginning that we wanted to give players returning from injury, as well as those coming back from overseas clubs, valuable game time. At the same time, we aimed to expose some promising young talent to a high-level international environment, and we believe this squad achieves that balance,” Erasmus said.

“The newcomers have adapted exceptionally well since arriving in camp. They’ve embraced our structures and systems quickly, and we’re looking forward to seeing how they perform alongside our established Springboks as we prepare for a demanding campaign that includes the Nations Championship and the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series.”

Looking ahead to the Barbarians clash, Erasmus expects a stern challenge from the invitational side.

“They have assembled a squad packed with quality and experience, and we expect them to play an expansive and entertaining brand of rugby. That will provide exactly the type of test we need at this stage of the season,” he said.

“They will ask plenty of questions of us, but this match is also an important opportunity for our players to reacclimatise to the intensity of international rugby ahead of the Test against England in just over two weeks.”

Erasmus added that the Barbarians' unique makeup makes them difficult opponents to prepare for.

“They are always a challenging team to assess because their players come from different countries and rugby systems. Coupled with a highly respected coaching group, they will arrive with high standards and strong ambitions. Our focus, therefore, must remain on our own performance and the objectives we want to achieve from the game.”

Springboks hit the gym ahead of Barbarians clash

Briefly News previously reported that fresh footage has been released from one of the Springboks' training sessions, showing the stars hard at work in the gym as they prepare for the upcoming encounter.

Fans reacted differently after seeing the size of the Springboks in the gym.

Source: Briefly News