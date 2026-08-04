Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C had fans laughing after rocking matching suits and oversized afro wigs in a playful video

While many praised the duo's humour, Cassper's tight-fitting suit became the biggest talking point on social media

Fans flooded X with hilarious jokes, comparing Cassper's look to everything from an auntie to a sangoma search

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C rocked matching retro outfits and afro wigs in a viral video. Image: Nasty C

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C left social media in stitches after sharing a fun video of themselves rocking matching retro-inspired suits, oversized afro wigs and tinted glasses. The clip, promoting Nasty C's Twitch stream, quickly went viral, but it was Cassper's visibly tight burgundy suit that stole the spotlight.

Instead of focusing on the duo's chemistry, many fans turned the comments section into a comedy club, roasting the rapper's outfit with hilarious jokes.

Cassper and Nasty C embrace retro style

The video showed the rappers confidently strutting while dressed in matching vintage-inspired outfits complete with large afro wigs and stylish shades. While Nasty C's look earned praise from some fans, many couldn't help but zoom in on Cassper's fitted suit, saying it looked a size too small.

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Despite the playful fashion choice, the pair appeared unfazed as they leaned into the humorous vibe of the clip.

See the viral clip in the X post below:

Mzansi's jokes come thick and fast

Fans flooded X with jokes after spotting Cassper Nyovest's noticeably tight burgundy suit. Image: Cassper Nyovest

Source: Instagram

As expected, X users wasted no time sharing their funniest takes on Cassper's appearance.

Some of the comments read:

@she_JD14 asked:

"Mara who is dressing you Cassper?"

@Insta_Brock said:

"Some styles are for tall and skinny guys. Now you look like my auntie with a beard."

@Nardmoyo commented:

"Cass there is a sangoma in Limpopo looking for short people."

@THEEND4REAL joked:

"I'm sure you're wearing a g-string."

@voidsignalSep added:

"Even wearing a panty."

@Tebogo45288348 also added:

"You rocking this outfit like a bad b*tch!!!!"

@PKokomeng said:

"Mcasman kante o gay."

@vuledzani101 commented:

"Cassaper Lina body ya mafevhi."

Others loved the duo's chemistry

Not everyone joined the roasting session. Some fans praised the friendship between Cassper and Nasty C, saying they enjoyed seeing the two stars having fun together. Others also complimented the video's humour, saying the entertainers weren't afraid to laugh at themselves while creating entertaining content for their followers.

Whether fans loved the outfits or couldn't stop joking about them, one thing is certain, Cassper and Nasty C got social media talking. From playful fashion criticism to endless memes, the duo once again proved they know exactly how to grab Mzansi's attention.

Cassper confirms Nasty C collaboration

Previously Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has confirmed that he and Nasty C have a new song on the way after responding to a fan on X. The rapper revealed that the track's release was delayed while he waited for a sample to be cleared, but assured supporters that the collaboration would drop the following Friday.

The announcement sent Mzansi into a frenzy, with many fans saying they had been waiting years for the two hip-hop stars to reunite on a track and urging Cassper to release it as soon as possible.

Source: Briefly News