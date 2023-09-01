Rappers Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have addressed their fans' speculations about the two secretly working on an album together

The musicians have a highly anticipated African Throne Tour coming in September 2023

They are also releasing their new solo albums in September, which their fans can't wait to hear

Rappers Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C responded to speculations of them releasing a joint album. Image: @casspernyovest, @nastyc

Source: Instagram

Rappers Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have responded to the speculations that they plan to release a joint album this year.

Nasty C and Cassper respond joint album speculations

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C had an interview with radio host Anele Mdoda on 947 FM. The duo shared with Anele that they haven't recorded or done an album together and currently have no plans of releasing a joint album.

Cassper said:

"I just remember asking Nasty to do an album together which hasn’t happened."

The pair also discussed possibly collaborating on a music project soon.

Cassper Nyovest added:

"Maybe, and hopefully, we will do a joint album in the future."

The African Throne Tour will kick-start with its first show in Eswatini on Friday, 1 September 2023. The rappers will also be releasing their separate studio albums in September 2023, and they are hoping to release them both on the same date.

Cassper Nyovest wants to make music with Nasty c

Previously, Cassper Nyovest shared that he is very interested in doing a music collab with Nasty C on Twitter in 2022.

The rapper wrote:

"If only you knew how many years @BridgeBossTLee been buggin me about this this. Y’all think me and Nasty could make a great project together?"

See the tweet here:

Netizens responded to the tweet. Some said they would make a fire project together while others thought he should do a music project with other artists:

@Chrisfulu said:

"Most definitely @casspernyovest and @Nasty_CSA Goosebumps."

@Sibumabena said:

"This conversation started in 2015 if I remember correctly and it was as relevant then as it is now."

@22muzidv said:

"Loco entswembu boss give it your all, God will set the moment right."

@soxydesmond said:

"Mina personally, I think a collaboration album with @KwestaDaKAR production being handle by makwa ka mozonkoko beats that album will slap."

@KaraboLFC_ wrote:

"Bro make even 6 or 7 songs! Jump & Loco are very dope."

@KhuluBokang wrote:

"Don't ask, just do."

@Samemayor wrote:

"Nah @ANATII and @Casspernyovest yes."

@BusangPheko6 wrote:

"Can you please add A REECE."

Nasty C and Cassper unveil African Throne Tour line-up

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that rappers Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest have announced their line-up for the African Throne Tour starting in Eswatini on 1 September 2023.

The emcees recently announced Dee Koala as one of the main acts for their tour and revealed that their albums will be released on the same day.

Source: Briefly News