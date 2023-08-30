Cassper Nyovest's fans and followers have shared concerns after the rapper shared a concerning post on his Twitter timeline

The Amademoni hitmaker spoke about how you can be thriving and succeeding and everything goes sour in an instant

Social media users shared the same sentiments with Mufasa and many dropped motivational words for him

Cassper Nyovest seemed to be going through the most following his recent post. The rapper who is usually about spreading positive vibes on the timeline shared a concerning post.

Cassper Nyovest shared a concerning post on his Twitter timeline. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest shares touching post on Twitter

Mufasa is usually about good vibes on social media. The rapper had his fans and followers concerned when he recently shared a touching post about how a person can fall from grace in an instant.

He said life is hard because you can be winning today and the next thing everything is going downhill. The tweet read:

"Life is hard. Like, this thing is hard. The one minute you’re on top of the world and you’re feeling great and things are looking positive the BOOM! Life gets at you."

Cassper Nyovest's fans react to his post

Social media users suspected the Mama I Made It hitmaker was going through a rough patch after reading his post. Peeps shared heartwarming messages of support to the star.

@sithemb83100791 said:

"That's why we need to prepare for the winter. Whether through saving, side hustles, upgrading our skills, taking care of our health etc. Because the seasons are always changing."

@BelieveWithGod wrote:

"Life is hard. The sun comes up tomorrow. Give God a chance to work."

@Paledian added:

"The thing is people on top forget themselves and use their power to destroy themselves."

Cassper Nyovest drops release date for 7th album Solomon feat Malgera Doe Boy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that popular rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest opened up about his highly anticipated seventh studio album, Solomon, which will be released on 15 September 2023.

Cassper Nyovest is amped that Solomon is on the verge of being on everyone's new playlist in time for summer.

