Mapula Mafole has told her followers that she has been going through a rough patch.

Former ‘Rhythm City’ actress Mapula Mafole has revealed that she is not Ok. Image: @mapulamafole.

Source: Instagram

Celebrities have been sharing their softer sides with their followers on social media and fans are always there to show support.

Actress Mapula Mafole shares concerning message on her Twitter page

Taking to her Twitter page former Rhythm City actress Mapula Mafole shared that she has been dealing with a lot behind the scenes. Although she didn't share more details about her troubles, she is sure that this is just a phase that will pass. She wrote:

"I have not been okay at all but I've had to put on the bravest face of my life. But I know this too shall pass. Just want to send love and light to anyone going through a difficult time. Whatever it may be, keep your head up. This too shall pass."

Mapula Mafole's fans and industry colleagues react to actress' concerning post

According to ZAlebs, the actress' followers had nothing but kind words to say to her. Many sent him love and light.

@kgchristopher said:

"Sending you love and light. This too shall pass. Thank you for your compassion to send love and light to others in spite of your circumstances. We're going through the most. Go tla loka"

@NolwaziQNhleko wrote:

"This has been me since the beginning of February...Thank you for the words of encouragement and light and love to you too. This too will surely pass ."

@NelcaAngel said:

"Thank you so much. I needed to hear this, I'm also going through a lot right now."

DiepCity cast members Kgaogelo Monama, Mduduzi Mabaso and Moshine Mametja open up about show’s ending

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that one of South Africa's most popular television shows DiepCity is finally ending. The show cast members have expressed that they are sad that the show is ending.

DiepCity cast members have expressed that they had become a close knit family and are not ecstatic about it's ending.

According to Daily Sun, DiepCity actors Mduduzi Mabaso, Kgaogelo Monama and Moshine Mametja said they are sad that the show is ending.

