Anele Mdoda announced that she has partnered with a top South African insurance company

The radio star took to her social media pages to announce the partnership, saying she can't wait to engage with women across Mzansi

The insurance company said choosing to work with Anele was a no-brainer because the media personality is confident and unapologetic

Anele Mdoda is all about making a change in society and securing the bag. The seasoned media personality had her followers ecstatic when she announced that she had secured a major gig.

Anele is known for always being vocal and not sugarcoating her options, hence her new appointment as an ambassador for 1st For Women.

Anele Mdoda announces major gig with 1st For Women

The star announced the good news on her Instagram page to her followers. She said her mission is to spread a message of "being fearless". She wrote:

"I am thrilled to announce that I have partnered with the only insurance made for women, 1st for Women, to spread a message of being fearless and in turn, encourage SA women to live a life in which their fears do not hold them back. I look forward to connecting with all of you throughout South Africa talking and engaging about the things that cripple us, but most importantly, how we make our way out of that fear."

According to ZAlebs, Seugnette van Wyngaard, Head of 1st for Women, said they chose Anele because she is "an icon of courage and unapologetic confidence." Part of the statement read:

"Anele is an icon of courage and unapologetic confidence. We are so excited to work with her on spreading the message of fearlessness to South African women."

