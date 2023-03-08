Expectant mom Lamiez Holworthy took to social media to share a couple of jokes about her pregnancy body

Khuli Chana's wife roasted herself on her timeline, adding that she has stopped wearing jewellery because she feels like an "elephant"

The Metro FM presenter also penned a sweet message to her unborn baby, saying that she can't wait to meet him

Lamiez Holworthy took to her timeline to joke about her body. The Metro FM presenter and her rapper hubby Khuli Chana are expecting their first child together.

Lamiez Holworthy made jokes about her pregnancy.

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram stories, the expectant mom jokingly shared that she looks and feels like an elephant because of her swollen body. ZAlebs reports that the TV presenter roasted herself:

“My feet, fingers, ankles and legs? Okare ke elephant. I’ve had to stop wearing jewellery because wow."

Lamiez shared that, like most pregnant women, she's experiencing swollen feet and other side effects associated with pregnancy.

Lamiez Holworthy pens letter to her unborn son

Lamiez and Khuli Chana have been married for a minute and are both excited to welcome a new family member. The celeb couple is one of the most celebrated lovebirds in Mzansi. They constantly serve Mzansi couple goals on both their timelines.

The beauty recently took to her timeline and penned a touching message to her unborn baby. She said she couldn't wait to welcome him to this "scary world. Check out her sweet post below:

