Terra Cox's fans are in shock after the singer was found deceased in his home

The Idols SA contestant's family shared the news on social media and their intentions to have a memorial for the singer

Mzansi was shocked at the news as fans were unable to process Terra's sudden passing

'Idols SA' contestant, Terra Cox was found dead in his house on Sunday, 27 August. Images: terka_8

Source: Instagram

Tersius Eathon Kocks, known to many as Terra Cox was recently found dead at his home. The Idols SA season 12 contestant had seemingly taken a break from music and stayed away from the public eye following the release of Me in 2020. His family shared the news of his passing while fans flooded social media with tributes to the talented singer.

Terra Cox passes on

On Sunday, 27 August, the news of Terra Cox's death was announced by singer and entrepreneur, Aalton Zakay.

Without giving much away, Zakay sent his condolences to Terra's loved ones, saying that details of a memorial will be shared soon.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tersius Eathon Kocks known as Terra Cox. We will share more details on how we will commemorate and celebrate the life of a great brother, artist and friend."

Mzansi express shock at Terra's passing

The beloved singer's supporters took to social media to express their disbelief and sadness over Terra's death:

muneyi_ said:

"Oh no!!"

clintonthebrink responded:

"What do you mean???"

christodaniels commented:

"What? Bro! This breaks my heart!"

andrewjanssens2 expressed:

"Oh no! May His Soul RIP."

ladyeilarose posted:

"Saddened by this news. Truly! Praying for the family during this difficult time."

ochelle_pm_mjila added:

"Just yesterday I was watching the video you guys recorded with 2 other Idols contestants on my PC and then this today."

lukeesha_goliath said:

"Hai nee julle! May his soul rest in perfect peace."

gwenzo01 posted:

"Nooo, shame Alton. May his soul RIP."

Sunday World revealed that Terra's sudden hiatus was a result of his struggle with depression.

Idols SA star makes a return

Briefly News recently revealed Idols SA contestant, Berry Trytsman's plans to make a musical return. The publication shared Berry's plans for 2023 and her current state of mind as she prepares herself for a fresh phase.

As Idols SA officially comes to an end, the competition revealed its final contestants who will officially close the curtains for the once-loved contest.

Source: Briefly News