Idols SA season 17 winner, Berry Trytsman will be releasing a new single soon titled Never Say Die later in August 2023

The singer is also gearing up for her upcoming Heritage Month show in Cape Town

Berry has plans to release an album later in the year and will be sharing more news on it soon

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Idols SA winner Berry has a new song titled 'Never Say Die' and a concert on the way. Images: berry_trytsman

Source: Instagram

Winner of Idols SA season 17, Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman is preparing to release her upcoming song Never Say Die on 25 August. The singer says she has a lot in store for her supporters including a Heritage Month show and a possible album for release later in the year.

Berry's to release new song Never Say Die

Talking to The Cape Robyn, Berry says her new single is about some of the hardest moments she had to endure.

"It's based on my experience while I was away at Idols from my family for four months. It’s an anthem to never give up no matter how hard this time in your life is.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The singer has teased the song for some time on her Instagram account, building anticipation for what's to come.

Eager followers had Berry's phone buzzing from excitement trying to figure out what she was up to.

fransandliza said:

"We're all agog right now! Is it a single? Is it an EP?"

daylin_sass responded:

"Can't wait!!!!"

rushkalee commented:

"Oh Hell Yeah!?! Let's go!!!"

onisilomo_ responded:

"BERRY SPECIAL!"

rozzieargs said:

"This is very cool!"

Berry plans a berry special Heritage Month

Berry is planning a special concert in Cape Town to commemorate Heritage Month. The Idols winner says that performing in her home gives her a sense of pride.

The singer is set to take the stage on 9 September at The Wave Theatre Cafe along with her band and is excited to perform for her fellow Capetownians.

"I'm looking forward to finally having a show that will express me for who I am and deliver fantastic music with my band."

Berry has not released music since her 2022 EP Unspoken Words. The singer revealed that she plans to release a project toward the end of 2023 and share the new music with her supporters.

Idols SA loses its spark

In a recent report, Briefly News caught Mzansi's reactions to Idols SA coming to an end. The show suffered a decline over the years and viewers have had plenty to say.

Idols SA judge, Somizi has also gone under fire for publicly supporting Kelly Khumalo amid her alleged involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News