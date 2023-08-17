Mzansi has questioned Kelly Khumalo's Asine lyrics after an old interview with Robert Marawa resurfaced

The song speaks about a woman who is accused of killing her husband, but she repeatedly denies it

Netizens poke holes in the song, and some point out that Senzo Meyiwa was still alive when she released the song

Kelly Khumalo's Asine returns to the spotlight as the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues.

'Asine' was written and produced by Chicco Twala, and Kelly previously stated that it had nothing to do with Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Image: @kellykhumalo_za

Twitter user rehashes Kelly Khumalo and Asine controversy

A Twitter user by the handle @ThisIsColbert reshared an old video of Kelly Khumalo speaking about her song and the meaning behind it.

Kelly told Robert Marawa that Asine is about a woman who is accused of killing her husband. And after facing speculations that it is her, she repeatedly denies it.

"This song is about a woman who is accused of killing her husband. During that court case, she kept on saying it's not me, it's not me. So I am speaking on behalf of that woman."

Kelly then goes on to say if a man does, his wife is always the main suspect.

Netizens debate on the song and Kelly's explanation

@EishKodwa said:

"You get in a car accident, and the woman in your life is the suspect, according to Kelly."

@ThandananiM12 said:

"Then after "he died," she released another song, Ngathwala Ngaye. Since then whenever the song comes on the radio I switch it off."

@itsmembalz said:

"I've said it before, she planned it. I remember her performing that song on SABC Laduma, and Senzo was a guest."

@Kholobeng said:

"Senzo was in the studio at the time, gushing and blushing. I had wished he had foresight and ran."

@Kosh D said:

"Am I the only one bothered by her song “Ngathwala ngaye”?

Kelly Khumalo explains the meaning behind Asine

In an interview with IOL, Kelly Khumalo spoke about Asine and how it does not relate to the incident with Senzo Meyiwa.

“It had nothing to do with the incident and it was released in September (2013). It is funny that it came at this time when I am going through so much pain.”

Somizi stands by Kelly Khumalo amid backlash

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo has declared that he will stick by Kelly Khumalo no matter what.

After numerous events dropped Kelly Khumalo, Somizi said he would still book her for his Shades of Pink concert.

