Thandiswa Mazwai recounted a hilarious moment she bumped into Brenda Fassie

The Ingoma hitmaker revealed that Mabrr paid her a compliment before making a comment about her unkempt hair

Mzansi was in stitches over King Tha's story, and joked about how outspoken the late singer was

Thandiswa Mazwai shared a hilarious story of her encounter with Brenda Fassie in Johannesburg. The Tiny Desk star fondly recounted how Mabrr threw shade at her hair while praising her amazing singing voice.

Thandiswa Mazwai remembers Brenda Fassie with hilarious story

Fresh from the release of her new album, Sankofa, Thandiswa Mazwai stumbled upon a photo of Brenda Fassie on the 20th anniversary of her passing, which sparked a memory.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, King Tha shared a hilarious moment the legendary singer commented on her singing and her looks, where she praised her singing voice and trolled her unkempt hair:

"I remember this one time I bumped into Brenda in the bathrooms at Downtown Studios, where all the superstars used to rehearse. She said to me in a hoarse voice, 'You sing so well, but you don't comb your hair.'"

In separate responses to fans, Thandiswa admitted that she never used to comb her hair and shared a throwback photo of how it used to look:

"I never used to comb my hair. As long it’s not plaited, it’s not combed! She wanted to let me know that I couldn’t come for her spot without a comb, at least."

Mzansi reacts to Thandiswa Mazwai's story

Netizens were in stitches and trolled Thandiswa for how Brenda dragged her hair:

uMsParty said:

"No one was safe around her."

SebenzileMagag1 trolled Thandiswa:

"Did she lie, though?"

nobuhle_qwabz wrote:

"Very much like her. I watched her documentary last night, and she’s definitely that girl."

KwandaMkhungo posted:

"Lmao, she was so real for that!"

Brenda Fassie lookalike stuns Mzansi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a woman who resembled Brenda Fassie.

A video of the woman singing Mabrr's song topped trends, with netizens blown away by their uncanny resemblance.

