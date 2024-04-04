Thandiswa Mazwai is beaming with pride at the success of her Tiny Desk concert

The legendary singer's performance has amassed quite a large viewership since its premiere, and fans are rooting for her all the way

Mzansi showed love to King Tha on the success of her Tiny Desk concert and is looking forward to the release of her album, Sankofa

Thandiswa Mazwai showed love to her support after the success of her Tiny Desk performance. Images: thandiswamazwai

Thandiswa Mazwai and her supporters celebrated the success of her Tiny Desk concert. The singer took to Washington, DC, for the anticipated performance that quickly shot to over 200K views on the second day of its premiere!

Thandiswa Mazwai celebrates Tiny Desk concert success

Our fave, Thandiswa Mazwai, is overjoyed after her Tiny Desk concert became a trending topic and a global success ahead of the release of her album, Sankofa.

Having kept fans in the loop on her performance, the Ingoma hitmaker and NPR Music finally delivered on their promise with a spectacular performance of some of King Tha's greatest hits.

From Nizalwa Ngobani? to the classic Lahl Umlenze, Thandiswa delivered a set just shy of 20 minutes that spoke to South Africans from all parts of the world.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the singer gushed at the success of her performance video:

"I heard that my Tiny Desk has over 200k views in two days and is trending at number 18 on YouTube worldwide! He banna, since when did I start trending? I guess I started in 1996. Thanks for watching, family."

She told TimesLIVE that Tiny Desk was a dream come true and that picking which songs to perform was a mission:

"TinyDesk was a dream come true for me and my fans. Picking the songs for Tiny Desk was difficult because we have 30 years' worth of music.

Mzansi shows love to Thandiswa Mazwai

King Tha asked her fans to stand with her, and they did not disappoint! Her Tiny Desk concert performance currently sits on over 250K views in three days, and fans are raving about it:

Thandiswa's proud daughter, Malaika Mazwai responded:

"Oh, my mommy. I'm immensely proud of you. Let's go get 'em!"

nkulehbiyase7359 said:

"To the person who chose Thandiswa, we can’t thank you enough."

melissasmith5059 was emotional:

"Why am I crying?"

elleteephoenix9132 wrote:

"Tiny desk was so lucky; this woman is a living legend."

rashid_kay posted:

"Thandiswa should have won a Grammy a long time ago. She’s absolutely the best!"

senamilesishi6129 posted:

"She’s not just a singer; she is a healer."

