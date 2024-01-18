Singer Thandiswa Mazwai defended her daughter Malaika Mazwai from a troll who dragged her on Twitter (X)

The troll said Malaika always tweets about having Thandiswa Mazwai and Stoan Seate as her parents

Thandiswa Mazwai told the troll to also tweet about his parents as well because Malaika will not stop tweeting about her

Singer Thandiswa Mazwai came to her daughter Malaika Mazwai's defense after a troll dragged her. Image: @thandiswamazwai, @malaikamazwaii

It's every parent's prerogative to defend their children from bullying. Singer Thandiswa Mazwai did exactly that on Twitter after a troll came for her daughter Malaika Mazwai.

Malaika Mazwai gets trolled

Malaika was gushing over her mother who was booked for a tiny desk performance. She expressed excitement over this massive achievement by sharing with her followers that she is Mazwai's daughter.

"Hi guys, my mom is @thandiswamazwai, and she's shooting for NPR's tiny desk today. I always thought she was pretty cool, but I want to say she IS cool officially. Thanks (by the way very proud of you mama)."

A troll with the handle @thepicklejuice said Malaika always makes it a point to brag about her parents. Her father is a famous musician, Stoan Seate.

"Every week she tells us her parents are Thandiswa and Stoan."

Thandiswa defends her daughter

Responding to the tweet, Thandiswa defended her Malaika Mazwai and said she worked hard in her career so her daughter can brag about her.

Mazwai also told the troll to tweet about his parents as well.

"You can also tell us who your parents are, babe. Because my daughter will do it shame. I worked very hard."

Mzansi responds to Mazwai's clapback

Netizens also joined forces to defend Malaika from the insensitive troll.

Thandiswa Mazwai's sister @ntsikimazwai commented, "Maybe we just rebrand to MamaKaMalaika."

Other netizens said:

@Avu_Ncilashe said:

"They probably forgot who their parents are."

@BabalwaDin81526 defended:

"If she cannot talk about her actual mother, then who must she talk about ? I also talk about my noMaMbhele and I will never shut up. What type of jealousy is this?"

@SidimaMM said:

"Well. This is big."

@chulu_mok added:

"Magcwanini, I saw Sheila posting on her Instagram, and I just knew you were there. Oh Ngoma ukhonjwa Ku Tiny desk ngoku mama."@phumeluthj

@phumeluth joked:

"I would brag about you if you were my mom."

