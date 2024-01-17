Thandiswa Mazwai's daughter is raving over her mom's NPR Tiny Desk performance

Malaika Mazwai had the sweetest things to say about her superstar mom, and even admitted that she was cool

Mzansi showed love to the Mazwai ladies as they anticipated an electrifying performance

Thandiswa Mazwai’s daughter Malaika hyped her up ahead of her Tiny Desk performance. Images: thandiswamazwai, malaika.mazwai

Malaika Mazwai is her mom's biggest fan and has all the bragging rights. As Thandizwa Mazwai prepares for her anticipated NPR Tiny Desk performance, Malaika cheered her on and showed her off to her online community.

Malaika Mazwai hypes up Thandiswa Mazwai

Thandiswa Mazwai's daughter Malaika is proud of her mama and doesn't want to leave it unsaid. The AFDA graduate showed her superstar mom off on Twitter (X), admitting that her mom is super cool:

"Hi guys, my mom is @thandiswamazwai, and she's shooting for NPR's Tiny Desk today. I always thought she was pretty cool, but I want to officially say she IS cool. Thanks (btw very proud of you, mama)."

King Tha caught the mention and had a little moment with her daughter:

"Hahaha finally she admits I’m cool."

Malaika responded:

"I've been hearing rumours, but I see now ba noo man, she's pretty cool!"

Previously, Ntsiki Mazwai proudly bragged about Thandiswa's performance in New York, where she went to promote her new album, Sankofa.

Mzansi reacts to Malaika Mazwai's post

Netizens showed love to Malaika and praised her mom:

morobamoroeng showed love:

"This is so cute! Super proud of King Tha."

NziKing posted:

"Your mom is a GOAT. Bra Hugh must be blowing his trumpet with joy today. Also, she is South Africa's 1st Solo Artist to be on NPR Tiny Desk!"

Khosi_Munene wrote:

"It's like they knew what my soul needed. Can't wait!"

Kabeezy29 commented:

"Wow! Must be so cool having King Tha as your mom!"

Meanwhile, one netizen made time for some hate, and King Tha's legion of fans attacked them:

thandiswamazwai shot back:

"Tell us who your parents are babe. Because one thing about my daughter, she will do it shem. I worked hard."

KingToomz wrote:

"But they are mos."

nolu_thato posted:

"Maybe you forgot who your parents are."

MalaikaMazwaii ranted:

"Every time a tweet about my parents gets attention, I must defend why I'm speaking on them. Whose parents are they? You guys just happen to know them, but they're literally MY parents."

