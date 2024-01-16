Khosi Twala recently debuted her new hair and had fans in a chokehold

The Big Brother Titans winner looked like a dream in her wig and decided to show it off

Fans flooded King Khosi's comments section, complimenting her new do

Fans were in awe of Khosi Twala's beauty when she debuted her new wig. Images: khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Our girl, Khosi Twala ate and left no crumbs with her new hairstyle. The media personality is rocking a new wig and wanted to show it off to her legion of fans.

Khosi Twala debuts new hairstyle

Khosi Twala took a break from flaunting her snatched body and decided to debut her new hairdo. The media personality never wastes an opportunity to serve face (and body), and her latest photo dump proves that she looks fantastic in any hairstyle.

In a series of Instagram posts, the Active Lifestyle founder posed for photos at the Sarhap Hair Line boutique after getting her wig laid to the Gods. Khosi asked her followers how they felt about hair new hair because she felt like an absolute snack:

"Are we loving this colour? Yay, or nay 'cause I’m here for it!"

Mzansi reacts to Khosi Twala's hairstyle

Netizens gave Khosi's new wig a huge thumbs-up. Previously, fans were at a loss for words when King Khosi showed off her Christmas look as Miss Santa Clause.

sarhaphairline said:

"I love it!"

hardeyhardey_04 complimented Khosi:

"Too perfect on you, baby girl."

bella.modela wrote:

"It’s giving, please."

amakawinnie was stunned:

"Oh my gosh, what’s this beauty? I’m not crying."

bliss_by_zeezah praised Khosi:

"Ate and left no crumps, 10/10!"

keepingupwithkhositwala admitted:

"Every hairstyle suits you."

sonitabae1 commented:

"Anything on you, I love!"

bliss_by_zeezah posted:

"My very own Barbie."

vitu911 complimented Khosi:

"My love, the skin is glowing, you look superb!"

Source: Briefly News