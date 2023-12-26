Khosi Twala showed off her gorgeous figure in some Christmas photos

The Big Brother Titans winner dressed in a Santa Claus-inspired outfit that hugged her curves

Netizens fawned over Khosi's stunning body as they wished her a Merry Christmas

Khosi Twala flaunted her hourglass body for her Christmas photoshoot. Images: khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Our girl Khosi Twala never forgets to show off her gorgeous body. The media personality is body goals and had fans in awe of her hourglass figure in her Christmas photo dump. Netizens showered her with endless compliments and well-wishes.

Khosi Twala flaunts hourglass figure

One thing about Khosi Twala, our girl is body goals. The Big Brother Titans winner never forgets to flaunt her stunning figure and decided to give her followers a reminder on Christmas.

Khosi shared photos from her Christmas photoshoot and was Mrs Claus in her red, body-hugging, Santa Claus-inspired dress, complete with an antler headband and matching green heels:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Miss Santa Clause has entered the chat, all roads lead to @scrapyard_nnlifestyle All White Christmas Party!"

Mzansi shows love to Khosi Twala

Netizens fawned over Khosi Twala, showering her with compliments and Christmas well-wishes:

South African actress Jessica Nkosi said:

"Merry Christmas, sthandwa."

yvonne.godswill fawned over Khosi:

"Here’s to a Christmas that shines as brightly as the smile you bring to my face. Cheers, my love."

onehmkhize complimented Khosi:

"You look good, Queen."

samukelisiwe_mnembe_kobeli was stunned:

"You look so amazing!"

official_abdulthiam gushed over Khosi:

"Merry Christmas, my queen. You look stunning as always."

louisatatah said:

"Awww, the finest thing I have seen on the Internet today. Khokhomelon. Merry Christmas to the finest girl in the world."

catherine.mahlangu.5 was stanning:

"Stanning a top classy queen. You're always beautiful and classy, merry Christmas, darling."

Lynn Forbes shares Christmas photos with Kairo and Asante

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lynn Forbes' sweet Christmas picture with her granddaughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana.

The snap was part of the Mohosana family Christmas photoshoot that was held ahead of Zinhle and Kairo's visit to Murdah Bongz' family for their Christmas lunch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News