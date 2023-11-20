Khosi Twala has been setting social media ablaze with her snaps and shows no sign of slowing down

The Big Brother Titans winner stunned Mzansi when a video of her flaunting curvaceous body in a tiny two-piece made waves on social media

Mzansi can't get enough of Khosi's stunning hourglass figure, with some saying she's perfect

Fans were blown away after Khosi Twala showed off her banging body in a tight two-piece. Images: khosi_twala

Khosi Twala broke the internet after her video made it to social media. The media personality was captured walking toward a car wearing a tiny two-piece showing her stunning curves. Mzansi was salivating over the Big Bother Titans winner and praised her gorgeous body.

Khosi Twala shows off curvy body

Once in a while, our girl Khosi Twala takes the time to break the internet with her gorgeous body. A video of the media personality strutting her stuff in a teeny-weeny two-piece made waves on social media and dropped several jaws.

In the clip posted by Twitter (X) user Thee Azanian, Khosi was captured making her way to a car wearing super-high heels:

"Booked and busy! Oh the stalkers are gonna run back to the group chat and cry some more."

This follows the news of Khosi bagging a Forty Under Forty award, where she received praise from her loyal supporters, Khosi Reigns.

Mzansi shows love to Khosi Twala

Netizens are feeling the heat and can't get enough of Khosi Twala. Fans showed love to the Big Brother Titans winner:

PhiliMaseko said:

"It's clear why that guy in the house liked her. She is perfectly perfect."

BiodunnL wrote:

"Can't believe they trolled ds lady with transgender slurs for months. BB fans are weird."

THEGAGGERY complimented Khosi:

"She looks so sickening!"

Khosi Twala breaks silence after car accident rumours

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to the news of Khosi Twala's car accident. The media personality eventually spoke up following the accident, although she didn't directly address it:

"I can attest that miracles do happen. Thank you all for including me in your prayers. #homesafe."

Khosi stunned fans after having seemingly made a full recovery from the accident and thanked her stans for their support and prayers.

