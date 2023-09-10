Khosi Twala was recognised as one of the most influential South African personalities under the age of 40

The Big Brother Titans winner attended the illustrious event at Houghton Hotel to accept her award

Her stans known as Khosi Reigns celebrated the win, and made the star a trending topic on social media

Khosi Twala walked away with an award at the Forty Under 40 event. Image: @kosi_twala

Congratulations are in order for Khosi Twala who bagged an award at the Forty Under 40 Awards South Africa 2023.

Khosi Twala wins an award

The reality TV star clinched the accolade from over 100 people who were nominated. Khosi's dedicated fanbase has flooded social media with messages of congratulations to the Big Brother Titans winner. Videos of the star receiving the award and making a speech at the event have also been leaked.

Mission of Forty Under 40 Awards

The Forty Under 40 Awards were created to celebrate a diverse group of the country's most influential and successful young business leaders, all under the age of 40.

The nominees and winners come from various industries and share a dedication to fostering business expansion, achieving professional excellence, contributing to their communities, and succeeding within their respective companies or sectors.

Khosi reign shows support

@SoberPanAfrika said:

"All she does is win! Also, look at the caliber of people she's in the company of assomblief! I hope she'll make lifelong connections and continue to expand her territory."

@MercyRK1 stated:

Congratulations Khosi Twala the biggest award for the night, and came with a sum of R65 000. The money will always be Khosified."

@Vi2ckyGodess2 mentioned:

"Bragging rights on a daily. No resting over here, we're Congratulations FC because we win on a daily. Congratulations Khosi."

@rose88621373 said:

"Khosi reigns Khosi reigns!"

@Lezothi10 added:

"This is the moment and the day the Lord has made, let's rejoice and be happy in it.❤️Khokho you made us proud. "

@SoberPanAfrika tweeted:

"If 'She who laughs last, laughs the loudest' was a person. "

