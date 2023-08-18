On Monday, August 14 2023, Briefly News, a modern South African digital media and news platform, won African Excellence Awards by MEA Markets, which recognises the most outstanding representatives from every industry on the African continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

All nominants were estimated according to such criteria as company performance, productivity, quality of products and services, and customer satisfaction rate. Thus, the Briefly News team was named Global News Platform of the Year 2023 in South Africa.

Briefly News was praised by the jury for publishing life-changing news that stick to the truth and keep up with international journalistic standards. All the industry winners were celebrated with wide advertising opportunities to spread the word about the award.

“We’re very proud to get this new feather in our cap. It shows that regardless of being a pretty young media, we have already conquered the market proving ourselves as a reliable news media which highlights only fact checked information and uses high-end technologies to anticipate the desires of our readers.” – says Rianette Cluley, Briefly News Editor-in-Chief

This win raises the bar for journalistic materials in South Africa for local media, as well as other African media representatives.

About MEA Markets and African Excellence Awards

MEA Markets stands as a quarterly magazine committed to publicising significant developments and occurrences as they unfold across the whole Middle East & Africa region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The African Excellence Awards serve as a vital handbook, illuminating the pivotal industries propelling advancement throughout the continent. These awards acknowledge exceptional enterprises and individuals whose innovative spirit has fortified Africa's stance as the upcoming dominant force in the global economy.

Source: Briefly News