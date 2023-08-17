Amazon is set to revolutionise the job landscape in South Africa by offering free training in cloud computing

The company revealed its plans at the launch of the AWS Skills Centre in Cape Town, Western Cape

The training programme comes as the demand for cloud computing professionals has skyrocketed, but talent is in short supply

CAPE TOWN - A new frontier awaits thousands of South Africans as Amazon makes moves in the City of Cape Town.

Amazon Web Services plans to train 100 000 young South Africans in cloud computing. Image: Chesnot & Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

The tech subsidiary of the global e-commerce giant Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to train 100 000 young South Africans trained as certified cloud computing practitioners.

While cloud computing is considered one of the careers to look out for, the real icing on the AWS plan is that the training will be 100% free.

Amazon opens skills camp in Cape Town

AWS's plans for a select group of young South Africans were revealed at the opening of a Skills Centre in Cape Town on Wednesday, 16 August, the first of its kind to be opened outside the US, News24 reported.

AWS managing director of Europe, Middle East, Europe and Africa, Tanuja Randery, said the company was looking to promote economic growth and address unemployment in South Africa.

The cloud computing programme will be open to people between 18 and 36.

Why cloud computing?

Forbes previously reported that while the cloud computing industry is booming, professionals, especially in cloud security, are hard to find.

The demand for cloud computing talent is high, and the number of jobs available is expected to skyrocket in the future.

Mzansi weighs in on Amazon's cloud computing training

@Crystalita_x said:

"Nothing is free."

@dsundire praised:

"That's a massive investment and boost of confidence in the youth of South Africa."

"@TrueBlueZAR questioned:

Why limit it to 36 years old age restriction?"

