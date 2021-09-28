The Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe) has challenged the African National Congress (ANC) to lend its support in an ongoing church succession battle

A vast crowd of reportedly 10 000 members of the eBuhleni faction descended on Durban central in a silent march on Tuesday

The gathering proceeded to the Durban City Hall, where a spokesperson, Nkosinathi Makhanya, read the memorandum of grievances

The African National Congress (ANC) has been given an ultimatum by the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe) to either lend their support in an ongoing church succession battle or see support wear thin at the polling stations on November 1.

A 10 000-member strong eBuhleni faction of the church swept through the streets of central Durban before gathering at the Durban City Hall to deliver a memorandum on Tuesday.

The members, dressed in their traditional white garments, hoisted placards with various messages draped across them and played different musical instruments as they made their way on foot, IOL reported.

According to TimesLIVE, a spokesperson of the faction, Nkosinathi Makhanya, articulated the memorandum of grievances to government officials as eBuhleni pledged their support for their preferred leader, Mduduzi uNyazilwezulu Shembe, as part of the church’s well-documented leadership dispute.

Shembe, who is the son of the late leader of the religious group, Vimbeni, has suffered several legal blows in his bid to lead the church, believed to comprise more than five million followers.

“If the ANC thinks it can govern without us, our message is clear: let’s meet on 1 November,” challenged Makhanya, who said their faction has long borne the brunt of the abuse.

“Our rights are constantly violated. We are being abused for freely choosing our religion and our preferred leader,” he said.

He said they would continue to throw their weight behind uNyazilwezulu, regardless of the associated effects of the legal fees in the long term.

