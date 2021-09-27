Cyril Ramaphosa Promises ANC Will Do Better, Mzansi Has Its Say: "For 25 Years?"

President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to ensuring that the African National Congress (ANC) does better in the next five years

Ramaphosa was speaking at the ANC's party manifesto launch in Tshwane on Monday

Ramaphosa said the ANC has not always been responsive to the needs of the people or held its officials accountable the way it should

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As the clock winds down to South Africa's local government elections on 1 November, parties are outlining their manifestos in the hope they capture the attention of citizens.

Stepping onto the podium on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa openly admitted that his African National Congress (ANC) has made mistakes but committed to turning the ship around.

Delivering his party's manifesto, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the ANC's failings and shortcomings but promised to turn the ship around. Image: Wikus De Wet/ AFP.

Source: Getty Images

While delivering the party's manifesto at its launch in the City of Tshwane, Ramaphosa pledged that the party will do better.

The president said the party has, at times, erred in choosing the best people to run government institutions.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Failed the country's citizens, not always responsive

According to News24, Ramaphosa said the ANC had acted slowly when office bearers and public servants abused their positions or failed to deliver on their mandate.

Further to the honest tone of his message, Ramaphosa said the ANC has not always been responsive to people’s needs and has not done enough to hold its officials accountable.

He said improving the provision of water and electricity will be a huge priority for the ANC-led local government over the next five years, SABC News reported.

Curious South Africans who followed the proceedings and took in the message turned to social media to share their thoughts.

Mixed reactions to ANC's manifesto

As usual, Briefly News was on standby to bring readers the best in the reactions.

@BrandonCSwarts expressed:

"The party has not always chosen the best people to run government and the party is in no mood to do it now. Ramaphosa cabinet is almost exactly the same as the cabinet of president Zuma. Same people, different portfolios."

@c_mutumbi noted:

"The ANC has had 27 years at the helm. How much more time do they need? South Africa cannot continue to endure more years of trial and error from this gang of failures. Time for the ANC to ship out and for new leaders with fresh ideas to come in."

@mzania_r added:

"He's not making sense because he's not the right person to lead SA. He must first unseal #CR17BankStatements via telephone like he does when he thinks of manipulating the judges to find in his favour. Bloody evil man."

Wilful intent to steal from the public purse is unforgivable

In recently published news, Briefly News reported that a new unit has been established to ensure that government employees remain in check and do not benefit illegally from their positions as public servants.

The revelations were made by Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter on Monday after it emerged that certain public sector employees' lifestyles, among other things, do not match their salaries.

According to a News24 report, the introduction of the new ethics unit comes as thousands of public servants have been benefactors of social grants.

The new unit will be known as the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit.

In its role, and in the interest of proceeding with disciplinary proceedings in cases of misconduct, the unit will build capacity within public bodies and co-operate with other organs of state in holding those responsible to account.

"Corruption cases will be referred to the government's Anti-Corruption Task Team. To ensure criminal cases involving government employees end up as disciplinary cases, there will be follow-ups with departments," noted Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly.co.za