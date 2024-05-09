Gugulethu Xofa opened up about how influencers have taken over the acting industry

She spoke on the influx of social media celebrities in the film industry getting more roles than actual actors

The former Redemption actress revealed that influencers receive preferential treatment over professional actors because of - their influence

Gugulethu Xofa spoke about her experience working with influencers in the acting space. Images: Gugulethu Xofa

Gugulethu Xofa opened up about the struggles of the film industry since influencers started taking over. The actress revealed how social media celebs receive better treatment than professional actors, and how the industry is dying.

Gugulethu Xofa addresses influencers in the acting industry

Gugulethu Xofa spoke about how influencers have made it difficult for actors and other creatives to land and keep their jobs.

Known for her role on BET Africa's Redemption, Xofa expressed her frustration at how these social media celebrities have changed the acting industry, which went from judging one's talent, to how many followers one has.

According to TshisaLIVE, the actress said influencers receive preferential treatment, also pointing out how young actors get sidelined by online celebs. She mentioned how other entertainers switch careers regardless of their talents:

"A lot has changed in the industry. Many aspiring actors flock to theatres to be great performers but get to the auditions to be sidelined by influencers.

"Some come in as presenters and later switch to DJing, then change to acting, it's disappointing, to be honest."

MacG drags Pearl Thusi's DJing career

It's not only Gugulethu who questioned other creative's career moves, MacG once dragged Pearl Thusi after she went into the DJing space.

Briefly News shared how the Podcast and Chill host age-shamed the actress, saying she was too old to be a DJ. Not only that, but Mac also questioned what could have inspired the transition from Queen Sono to the decks.

The publication also shared netizens' reactions to Pearl launching her DJing career after her acting gigs slowed down, where many claimed that she was simply going where the money was.

Jerry Mofokeng speaks on working with influencers

In an earlier report, Briefly News detailed Jerry Mofokeng's experience working with social media influencers.

The veteran actor explained the treatment professional actors receive compared to influencers, and how actors are expected to act to accommodate the online celebs.

Source: Briefly News