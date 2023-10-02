Jerry Mofokeng spills the tea on what it's like working with influencers on the set of a production

The veteran actor detailed what the influencers do when they enter the set to when they leave

The actor alleged that when you are in the same production, producers tend to tell you not to upstage the influencers

Jerry Mofokeng got real about working with influencers in this modern age of television.

Jerry Mofokeng revealed some startling details about life on set with influencers and how producers tread carefully when working with them. Image: @dr_jerry_official

Jerry Mofokeng describes influencers as actors

Jerry Mofokeng got candid on what life is like on set when working in the same production as popular influencers.

The veteran and seasoned actor explained how producers tread carefully when working with them and are careful not to make the influencers mad. He also spoke about how they get a slap on the wrist if they arrive late on set.

"The influencer arrives two hours late, and it’s no issue."

Jerry then said makeup artists are tasked with the difficult job of working around the phone that is usually glued onto the influencer's hands.

Directors need to make sure they do not make influencers angry

In his social media post, the actor then explains how directors often have to make sure that they do not do or say stuff that would make the influencers mad.

"They finally get on set, and the director has to be careful not to cross them. The producers and the channel must always be happy."

The actor shares that influencers often get the spotlight, but when they are not in the shot, normal actors get their two minutes of fame.

Another piece of information that startled people is the fact that they are told not to outshine the influencers;

"You are told to tone down your acting because you are not number one on the call sheet. You dare not upstage or upset the ‘lead’."

The actor said, adding that he was not exaggerating anything.

Thapelo Mokoena on his longevity in the acting space

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thapelo Mokoena shared some sound advice on acting and how actors can keep their relevancy. As someone who has been on our screens for a very long time, Mokoena felt as though he was the right person to give this advice.

Mokoena said that the hunger a person has, in the beginning, should not die down years down the line.

