Entertainment industry veteran Thapelo Mokoena gave sound career advice to those who wish to keep their relevance in the industry

Mokoena said that the hunger a person has, in the beginning, should not die down years down the line

Thapelo Mokoena is currently in the gripping Netflix series Fatal Seduction, and he said he wants more roles like those

Ever wondered why so few actors and actresses manage to keep their names trending? Veteran actor Thapelo Mokoena explained how aspiring thespians can achieve this, using his career as the perfect example.

Netflix star Thapelo Mokoena shares some advice on how to keep remaining relevant in the entertainment industry. Image: @mokoenalive

Source: Instagram

Mokoena says it's vital to work every single day as if it's your first time

According to TshisaLIVE, Thapelo Mokoena said an actor has to be consistent in their craft and work as if it is their first time.

The star said the hunger for wanting to succeed should not die down. He advises that a person should take acting seriously as if it is like any other job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He also enjoys a good 21 years in the industry and said he has never gone jobless in those years.

His advice; "respect the game."

“...respect the people and longevity becomes an inherent part of the journey."

Thapelo explains why he will be doing less romantic comedies from now, and more career-defining roles

The actor previously told the news publication that the romantic comedies he had been doing before would often overshadow the more intense roles he has ever had.

Therefore, he has now opted to take on more roles, such as the one on Netflix's Fatal Seduction.

Mokeona plays the role of Leonard in the gripping series, who is a wealthy judge.

Mzansi excited after Fatal Seduction gets a second part

Fatal Seduction part two got released on 2 August on Netflix and Mzanso could not contain their excitement.

The series has been dubbed as one of the best in mzansi because of it's edgy scenes and impeccable storyline.

Kgomotso Christopher speaks on her role as Nandi Mahlathi on Fatal Seduction

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kgomotso Christopher spoke about her role as Nandi Mahlathi and how she tackled the adult scenes.

Although the role was difficult for her, the raunchy scenes were not as difficult. Christopher also noted how her husband was also very understanding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News