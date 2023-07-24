Thapelo Mokoena has decided to take on more edgy roles other than those of romantic comedies

The actor has done more romantic comedies in the past, and so he feels as though they took the spotlight from his other roles

He now wants to tackle other challenging roles like that of Leonard on Netflix's Fatal Seduction

Fans of Leonard from Fatal Seduction on Netflix will be pleased to hear that Thapelo Mokoena has now opted to go that route.

Following the success of the Netflix series 'Fatal Seduction', Thapelo Mokoena has opted to do more edgier and grittier roles like that of Leonard. Image: @mokoenalive

Out with the old, and in with the not-so-new, Thapelo leaves his days of doing Romantic Comedies behind

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Thapelo Mokoena stated that he enjoys doing the more tough and challenging roles.

He scored a lead role on Netflix's Fatal Seduction, where he plays the role of Leonard.

He told the news publication that he has portrayed roles in Romantic Comedies, and they often overshadowed his grittier roles.

Thapelo does not want to be known for just playing such roles, so he has opted to take on those films no longer.

He then said he had a word with his agents and informed them of his decision. If it happens that he no longer gains work, he is fine with that.

Fatal Seduction Part 2 to get released on August 2, fans cannot wait

Taking to Instagram to announce the next part of the gripping Netflix series, Thapelo shared his optimism of taking it to number one.

He also shared the trailer:

Netizens cannot wait to feats on the madness of Fatal Seduction part 2

Sharing their excitement, fans said:

@thenapstacomedy said:

"We love to see it. Big up brother."

@lerato_mvelase said:

"I’m loving it so much."

@lerato_mbele_queening said:

"Thank you for Volume 2 - I was losing my mind."

@chesty_m said:

"If they die, they die! Bring on the heat."

Kgomotso Christopher on her role as Nandi Mahlathi on Fatal Seduction, shares how her husband was very understanding

Briefly News previously reported that Kgomotso Christopher touched on her role of Nandi Mahlathi and opened up about her inti*ate scenes.

She admitted that the role was difficult, but the raunchy scenes were not as difficult.

She also noted how her husband was also very understanding.

