Reality TV stars Tol Azz Mo and his wife Mome are headed for divorce after 11 years of marriage

Tol Azz Mo made the shocking announcement on DJ Fresh's YouTube podcast, which dropped yesterday

The comedian said he is not in a good frame of mind and needs to heal from the trauma Lerato Moloi caused him

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Tol Azz Mo said he and Mome are headed for divorce. Image: @mrsmome.m

Source: Instagram

Tol Azz Mo and his wife Mome have gone their separate ways. The comedian made the revelation during an interview with DJ Fresh. The interview was posted on the YouTube podcast WAW What A Week on Friday, 21st July.

Tol Azz Mo sheds light on his split from Mome

The reality TV star said he is in the process of legally ending his 11 years of marriage and attributed the divorce to them growing apart.

Tol Azz Mo candidly opened up to the former 947 radio host about the trauma he still dealing with after Lerato Moloi "falsely" accused him of sexual assault.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tol Azz Mo says black women have traumatised him

He added that he needs time to heal and has been celibate for six months. The comedian told Fresh that once he is ready to date, it will not be with a black woman.

"If God grants me second love, it's gonna be a Caucasian woman or something exotic. I want to date a snow bunny. I want to be with a woman who won't bother me with cultural things. I don't want anything to do with a black woman."

See the interview below:

South Africans weigh in on Tol Azz Mo's frame of mind

@meaghandmac7071 said:

"This was so such an emotionally charged interview. I hope he finds the healing he needs. The emotions in his voice. "

@ayandamjwara2872 mentioned:

"SA women break their men, men are starting to speak to up for themselves."

@mzansimom wrote:

"I wish complete healing and forgiveness for Mo. He deserves to be free of all the pain and past trauma."

@kalaharhi9506 posted

"I wish Mo and his soon-to-be ex-wife well in life. It's always interesting to hear how couples navigate through life."

@allthingsamanda5661 added:

"Tol Azz Mo doesn't seem to be mentally alright from what I'm seeing. It seems to be a bit more than anxiety. I wish him healing.❤"

@dineomalope3602 wrote:

"He’s really hurting. Hope he finds healing. Hope Mome and the kids are ok."

Toll Azz Mo ready for comeback to 15-Year comedy career, star reflects and flexes international achievements

In another article, Briefly News reported that South African comedian Toll Azz Mo is gearing up to return to comedy after stepping back for some years. Toll Azz Mo is now ready to get Mzansi laughing after going through some changes.

Tol Azz Mo gave fans a detailed reflection of his career as a comedian. Toll Azz Mo told his supporters that he is back and more confident than ever in his abilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News