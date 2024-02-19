Mzansi peeps were mesmerized by actress Thando Thabethe when she shared a gorgeous selfie

The How To Ruin Christmas star was in her natural hair, and peeps lauded her for embracing it

Others were not too impressed as she wore make-up, saying they could not wait to see her without makeup

Actress Thando Thabethe is one gorgeous woman. The star's natural beauty shone when she put her weave down and embraced her natural crown.

Actress Thando Thabethe showed off her natural hair. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Thando Thabethe's beauty shines in weaveless selfie

Actress and popular media personality, Thando Thabethe shared a gorgeous selfie embracing her natural hair. The How To Ruin Christmas star was in her natural hair, and peeps lauded her for showing it off.

The picture was reshared by X blogger @MDNnewss who added a heart and fire emoji, emphasising their approval.

Netizens impressed by Thando Thabethe

While many Mzansi peeps were thoroughly impressed by Thando Thabethe's natural beauty, others were not too impressed as she wore make-up, saying they cannot wait to see her without make up.

Nonetheless, the reactions were positive all around.

@AgriGrowthBuzz:

"God took a day off when he created her."

@Psychode1:

"Does she drinks apetito?"

@RamukhubaLondy

"Will talk when shes off her makeup this one. Makhadzi is underrated."

@chipunzaamandat:

"She has a nice nose."

@AyandourSN:

"My favorite. How do you get more beautiful evrytime you post a photo."

@ThaQueenHarself:

"One thing I love about this girl is her personality. A business woman who's also human. She has fun, jokes and lives. Please adopt me, I bet I'd never get bored."

