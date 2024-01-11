Thando Thabethe’s reality show Unstoppable Thabooty has been renewed for Season 2

The reality show airs on BET Africa and the trailer had Mzansi on the edge of their seats

In the trailer, Thando Thabethe's friend discusses the possibility of being a mother and the bond she shares with her family

Thando Thabethe’s show ‘Unstoppable Thabooty’ has been renewed for Season 2. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

TV personality Thando Thabethe will be returning to your small screens with her epic reality show Unstoppable Thabooty.

Thabooty is back with a bang

Taking to her Instagram page, Thando Thabethe announced that her reality show has been renewed for Season 2. The show airs on BET Africa, and they have recently released the trailer.

The clip had Mzansi on the edge of their seats, and many could not wait to feast on the show.

“The countdown to season 2 of #BETThabooty is Unstoppable, and this season promises to keep you on the edge of your seats! Set your reminders for #BETThabooty premiere on 20 Jan 19:30 CAT on ch 129 in @dstvza.”

Thando explores the possibility of becoming a mother

In the trailer, Thando Thabethe's friend discusses the possibility of being a mother. Thando also caresses her SAFTA trophy, and we can see her forging a bond with her family.

Another factor to look forward to is someone in her close circle getting married.

Watch the trailer below:

Mzansi is amped for the show

Reacting to the show, netizens expressed their excitement over the premier of the series.

yayamwanda expressed:

"Here for it."

zanelepotelwa said:

"I’M SO EXCITED ❤️❤️❤️ YAAAAAY!!!! Let’s GOOOO❤️"

mmeli_zondi exclaimed:

"Been waiting "

imbalikazi added:

"My fav, I can't wait! "

lornamaseko said:

"Yup "

precious_botle said:

"I can't wait❤️❤️"

momo_mofokeng said:

"So excited…can’t wait!!"

yomzansi expressed:

"Let’s go "

thabang4real2 said:

"Hope you'll open up more. Looking forward to it."

bosslady_m3 asked:

"Hi @thando_thabethe, is there catchup? I tried looking for the 1st seasons and can’t find it."

phila_zikhali said:

"Let's See ukuthi AkuTshabalaleki @lunga_shabalala Yini this Season . Can't Wait."

Thando Thabethe scores SAFTA win

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Thando Thabethe scored an award at the SAFTAs for Best Actress in Comedy TV.

The How To Ruin A Christmas actress went online to write a lengthy, heartfelt message expressing her gratitude.

Source: Briefly News