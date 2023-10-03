Actress Thando Thabethe scored an award at the SAFTAs for Best Actress in Comedy TV

The How To Ruin A Christmas actress went online to write a lengthy, heartfelt message expressing her gratitude

Her fans and industry friends flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Thando Thabethe scored the Best Actress in Comedy TV at the SAFTAs. Image: @thando_thabooty

Thando Thabethe is the girl she thinks she is. The actress recently scored herself an award at a prestigious ceremony.

Thando Thabethe won an SAFTA award

Thando Thabethe has been making the headlines for always being consistent with securing the bag, earlier this year, the 947 radio host landed herself a role on a Netflix animation series.

Recently, the SAFTA Awards were held on Saturday, 30 September 2023, in Johannesburg.

Thando Thabethe bagged herself an award for Best Actress in Comedy TV at the prestigious ceremony. The star also posted on an Instagram timeline expressing her gratitude. She shared pics of her with the award and captioned:

"It would be an understatement to say that I'm incredibly happy! This season of "How to Ruin" was exceptionally meaningful to me. I was so overwhelmed last night that I didn't have the chance to share a very special story. This show has taught me how to find humour even in the midst of intense pain.

"The birthing scene, in particular, was one of the most challenging moments. We filmed it on June 28th, which also happens to be my late brother's birthday. I was deeply emotional that day, but you, @ferry_jele, supported me through it. On that day, I discovered the power of transforming pain into art and even comedy! "

Check out the post below:

Fans and industry colleagues salute Thando Thabethe

Shortly after the actress posted her winnings, fans and industry friends flooded her comment section. Check out the comments below:

_bridgettemakhela_ said:

"Congratulations babe @thando_thabethe."

dj_sabby wrote:

"Congratulations Thando."

nadianakai said:

"Congratulations mama!!!"

precioustheplanner wrote:

"Congratulations Thando.Well deserved."

bonang_m said:

"Yes you are!! congratulations Thando."

zozitunzi responded:

"Congratulations beautiful."

