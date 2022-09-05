The South African Television Awards (SAFTAs) were a star-studded affair as local beloved actors, and celebrities showed off their best red carpet looks

Many favourite entertainers from TV series such as Diep City, Muvhango and more attended the SAFTAs

Legendary actress Connie Chiume, Manaka Ranaka, Lasizwe and more were among the stars who made an effort to dress to the nines for the SAFTAs

The SAFTAs came and went after South African TV performers graced the red carpet with interesting looks. The faces of South African hit soapies gave various looks with their red carpet outfits.

South African actors were on the SAFTAs red carpet, and naturally, the celebrities' outfits are up for scrutiny from the public. Image: Instagram/@lasizwe/@iammaumela/Twitter/@zolanombona

Actors who were were there to represent hits soapies such as Muvhango, Diep City and more. Some SAFTAs attendants had outfits to impress on the night while others may have dropped the balls

SAFTAs best and worst dressed actors

Briefly News put together some of the outfits that graced the carpet to help readers judge who understood the assignment.

1. Connie Chiume

The legendary actress Connie wore a full-length purple gown with some draping. Connie styled her hair into grey braids tied into a side swoop ponytail.

2. Manaka Ranaka

The seasoned actress Manaka was at the awards ceremony dressed in all white. She wore a fitted dress with black floral detailing with her hair in a clean-shaven fade.

3. Lasizwe

Media personality Lasizwe wore a half-black half-brown tuxedo. Lasizwe had his hair in a long ponytail with a few strands framing his face.

4. Zola Nombona

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Zola Nombona shared her look on Twitter. The TV star wore a brown dress with some crystal detail and matching statement earrings.

5. Nozuko Ntshangase

Nozuko Ntshangase, on Diep City as Nox, sported a beaded hairstyle in a high bun with her floor-length maroon dress. The dress has colourful detail and multi-coloured beads

6. Nomvelo Makhanya

The former Scandal! actress wore a bright blue gown with a high thigh opening. Nomvelo's dress is off the shoulder with some draping bell-shaped sleeves.

7. Maumela Mahuwa

Muvhango actress Maumela Mahuwa showed off her curves in a black dress with iridescent detail all over it. The actress also had her natural hair out in twists.

The SAFTAs red carpet looks had many compliments change their favourite looks. Many fans of the actors who were in attendance could not stop fawning over the stars' good looks.

ellainelalangubeni commented:

Mother[Connie Chiume]. You look beautiful."

@Ree_Chaka commented:

"Zola has been so consistent. What a beautiful woman."

@bulie_hermans commented:

"The Queen of Venda, you sooo hot!"

@simbu_themulticontentcombiner commented:

"Always, always and always looking stunning Lasizwe, you're my role model bro. "

@zomusa_thango commented:

"Oh my word, Mvelo, yes! "

