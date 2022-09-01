The latest celebrity to show off a new whip is actress Bukiwe Keva who posted her achievement on social media

The gorgeous actress looked stunning in a pink ensemble outfit as she held a beautiful bouquet at the Mercedes-Benz dealership

The CLA 45 AMG is a performance sedan with over 200kW and has an aggressive exhaust note from its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Actress, host, MC and presenter Bukiwe Keva celebrated buying a new Mercedes-AMG whip and shared the moment on social media.

Media personality Bukiwe Keva lives that soft life after purchasing a new Mercedes-Benz. Image: Instagram

Source: Instagram

The actress is best known for playing Asanda on the soap opera Gomora posted a series of images and videos on her Instagram account.

The beauty has 130 000 followers, and the post received waves of support with over 17 000 likes and 225 comments.

Watch a clip of this amazing moment that Bukiwe posted on Instagram as she goes through the motions and takes her first drive in the Mercedes-AMG.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the CLA 45 AMG is powered by the world's most powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with 310kW and 500Nm. It can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 4.5 seconds. It costs R1.3 million.

Watch the clip below and enjoy the incredible scenes of Keva checking out her new ride.

Keva's fans reacted with messages of congratulations, here are some of the best comments:

@creations_by_busisiwe_bantshi said:

"Congratulations baby...oooh mani."

@ntombizeebreedt said:

"Congratulations my honey."

qhayiyada_ said:

"EVEN THE BENZ, Congratulations mama."

Ntando Duma is living a soft life in her Mercedes-Benz AMG whip

Briefly News reported that South African actress is riding around Mzansi's streets, living a lux life in a Mercedes-AMG whip.

The 27-year-old actress posted a series of photographs on a Twitter post.

According to Mercedes, the A-Class is priced from R730 000 and is powered by a turbocharged engine with an automatic gearbox.

The hatchback is available with leather seats and the German carmaker's MBUX infotainment system. Duma's fans reached out on social media and congratulated the queen.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News