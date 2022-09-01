Former Generations actor Dumisani Mbebe showed off a cool blue whip on Instagram

The BMW even has LED lights on its large grille and sports some cool-looking wheels

Mbebe is well known in the South African film and television industry for his role as Dumisani Shabani in Generations

Dumisani Mbebe loves his cars and the former Generations actor recently posted a pic of his BMW 3 Series.

Dumisani Mbebe is still ruggedly handsome and enjoys whips. Image: Instagram

According to the actor's Instagram account, he has ventured into entrepreneurship and is currently part of 2020 Parrdy records, Chxldsparty manager.

Mbebe is well-known in the South African film and television industry for his various roles in shows such as Generations, Inkaba, Soul City and Isidingo.

According to TVSA.co.za, he studied English and Psychology at university before completing a Performer's diploma in Theatre and a Master's in drama.

The actor posted a pic on social media and captioned it:

"Oh, what a night."

The whip featured in the pic is a BMW 3 Series powered by a turbocharged engine. It uses an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The German ride features a cool grille, and Dumisani's version is lit with LED lights; this gives it a unique look and feel.

The BMW G20 3 Series was launched at the beginning of 2019, and recently the model has received a mid-life update that includes cosmetic changes.

The 3 Series is one of the carmaker's best-selling models in the world, and the German company has a plant in Rosslyn, South Africa.

