South African actress Ntando Duma owns a Mercedes-AMG whip that she showed off on Twitter

The 27-year-old is known from E-TV's youth program back in the day and has ventured into series' as she got older

Her cool whip is powered by a turbocharged engine and features a large chrome grille and double exhaust tailpipes

South African actress is riding around Mzansi's streets, living a lux life in a Mercedes-AMG whip.

Ntando Duma has risen to fame from starting out as a presenter on SA TV as a youngster. Image: Twitter

The 27-year-old actress posted a series of photographs on a Twitter post, with the caption:

"City mom with an AMG."

According to Mercedes, the A-Class is priced from R730 000 and is powered by a turbocharged engine with an automatic gearbox.

The hatchback is available with leather seats and the German carmaker's MBUX infotainment system.

Duma's fans reached out on social media and congratulated the queen; here are some of their kind posts:

@Collen_KM said:

"Congratulations Ntando Duma this is beautiful, I love seeing celebs like me prosper this just reminds me of when I bought my kia picanto in 2019 it was a joyful moment for me and my fans."

@khathu_TheOne said:

"Nice car my sister, enjoy the Merc Driving dynamics."

Cassper brings the heat in a viral post featuring lux McLaren supercar

Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest's social media post blew up after sharing a pic of his McLaren GT.

The 31-year-old rapper is well-known for his expensive car collection, including a Ferrari, Bentley and Rolls-Royce. One of his recent additions to his fleet is a McLaren GT.

Nyovest looked fly in his burgundy suit, and the tweet quickly went viral with over 7 000 likes.

The McLaren GT is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 456kW and 630Nm and is worth R4 million.

From a Ferrari 458 Italia to a McLaren GT and a Rolls-Royce Continental GT, the rapper has a crazy cool selection of luxury cars.

These super cars are among several whips that the rapper owns and loves to enjoy driving around South Africa.

Source: Briefly News