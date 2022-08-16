South African rap megastar Cassper Nyovest posted pics of his McLaren GT, and they blew up on social media

The British supercar is one of Nyovest's many luxury whips, which include a Bentley and Ferrari

The 31-year-old rapper looked suave in a burgundy suit and dark sunglasses with the white supercar in the background

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest's post on social media blew up after he shared a pic of his McLaren GT.

One of South Africa's best rappers, Cassper Nyovest, showed off his McLaren GT and social media is going wild. Image: Twitter

Source: UGC

The 31-year-old rapper is well-known for his expensive car collection, including a Ferrari, Bentley and Rolls-Royce. One of his recent additions to his fleet is a McLaren GT.

The Good for That singer posted a tweet and captioned it:

"Don Billy. A thief in the city!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nyovest looked fly in his burgundy suit, and the tweet quickly went viral with over 7 000 likes.

The McLaren GT is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 456kW and 630Nm and is worth R4 million, CarMag reports.

A night in the lux life of rap megastar Cassper Nyovest as he gets up close with an R10 million Rolls Royce Ghost

It's no secret that Cassper Nyovest has arguably the best luxury fleet of whips of any South African celebrity, Briefly News reports. The 31-year-old is unequivocally a car enthusiast and has a garage full of cool, fast whips to back it up.

From a Ferrari 458 Italia to a McLaren GT and a Rolls-Royce Continental GT, the rapper has a crazy cool selection of luxury cars.

In April, Nyovest posted a supremely shot video on Instagram with the caption: "If you don't own something, you're not the boss." The clip shows the rapper heading out to a lux car dealership event in Sandton and begins at his home.

He heads out in a white McLaren GT and then has a boujee night out eating oysters and checking out the latest whips at the Daytona dealership. Among the cars he looks at is a black McLaren GT that costs a whopping R5.2 million.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News