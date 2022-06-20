Rolls-Royce Motor Cars confirmed it will display its entire Black Badge line-up of models at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed

The bespoke package was first unveiled in 2016 and is noticeable thanks to the use of darker treatment styling elements

Th carmaker says the Black Badge option has grown in popularity since its launch and close to a third of all models feature the Black Badge treatment

All Rolls-Royces Black Badge models will be on full display at this week's upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom.

Five Black Badge Rolls-Royce models will be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Image: Newspress

The British carmaker's Wraith, Dawn, Cullinan and the latest model to get the treatment the Ghost will all be seen in Black Badge prestige at Goodwood, Newspress reports.

The models on display include a Black Badge Ghost featuring a Galileo Blue and Black exterior finish and a blue theme on the interior. This is the newest derivative to wear the Black Badge nomenclature having been launched in late 2021.

According to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the 'moving car show' will take place from 23 June to 26 June.

The Cullinan Black Badge has 22-inch wheels. Image: Newspress

The Black Badge Cullinan stands out with its Mandarin-coloured brake callipers and 22-inch black wheels.

The Dawn Black Badge is adorned in a two-tone Jasmine with a black hue while the Wraith Black Badge is painted purple and its upper body is black.

