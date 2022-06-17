Duduzane Zuma, the son of former President Jacob Zuma, was shown on social media driving a McLaren 570S and a 2022 Ferrari F8 Spider

The videos of the South African in Dubai were posted several days ahead of his 38th birthday on May 20 2022

We delve into the differences between the two supercars, how much power they produce and how much they're worth

Duduzane Zuma was spotted driving a McLaren 570S and Ferrari F8 Spider in Dubai last month, and those two posts on social media caught the attention of many users.

The clips were posted a few days prior to his 38th birthday on May 20.

Duduzane Zuma recently spent time behind the wheel of a McLaren 570S (left) and Ferrari F8 Spider. Image: NetCarshow / Instagram / NetCarshow

Not much was said about the cars Duduzane was driving, so we're going to provide some context and point out the differences between the two rides.

On 9 May, @winstoninnes posted a video on Instagram of Duduzane driving a Ferrari F8 Spider. It wore a beautiful red exterior colour and is a convertible with a hard-top open roof.

The 3.9-litre V8 turbocharged engine is mounted in the rear of the car to improve driving dynamics and weight distribution and it only has two seats, according to Ferrari. Power is 529kW and a massive 770 Nm and it'll accelerate to 100km/h from zero in 2.9 seconds. Top speed is an eye-watering 340km/h.

The F8 Spider is valued at R7,5 million according to Autotrader.

The McLaren 570S is a British entry-level supercar from the brand. It is a lightweight supercar that uses a carbon fibre chassis for strength and rigidity. The carmaker's supercars tap into its Formula 1 technology and like the F8 Spider, the engine is also situated in the middle of the car.

Speaking of the engine, it's a 3.8-litre twin turbo V8 with 419kW and a snarling 600N.m, according to McLaren. The zero to 200km/h is taken apart in just 9.5 seconds with a top speed of 332km/h.

The 570S is valued at around R4,5 million according to Autotrader.

The McLaren 570S Duduzane Zuma was driving was first introduced in 2016. Image: NetCarshow

