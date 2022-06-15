The price of petrol is heading towards the highest South Africans have ever experienced. Motorists simply can't catch a break, with the price of fuel increasing almost every month. Another hike is set for July. Travelling to work, university or simply going to the grocery store has become a headache as South Africans factor in the cost of fuel. If you're in the market for a new car or downsizing from a fuel guzzler, we've listed five budget fuel-efficient cars.

Three of the cars on our list include the Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Agya and Kia Picanto. Image: MotorPress / Kia Media

The main factors that make a car fuel-efficient include its engine size and weight. A heavier car will use more fuel and a car with a larger engine needs more octane to operate. That's why the cars on our list are relatively small hatchbacks powered by either 1.0-litre or 1.2-litre engines. We've quoted the claimed fuel consumption with each model.

Briefly News spoke exclusively to Isolezwe motoring journalist Fanele Bengu, who offered some advice for motorists to reduce their fuel consumption by adapting their driving style.

He says:

"I try not to accelerate harshly and instead of trying to keep up with cars driving faster, I apply the first rule of the road, ‘Keep left, pass right’ to avoid speeding."

1. Kia Picanto - 5.0-litres per 100km

The cute South Korean hatchback's entry-level 1.0 Start model is powered by a 1.0-litre engine with 49kW and 96N.m and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The carmaker claims the small city car will use just 5.0 litres per 100km. It's a good option for first-time buyers and costs R195 995, or R2 599 per month, according to Kia South Africa.

The Kia Picanto is one of the carmaker's best-selling models in South Africa. Image: NetCarshow

2. Suzuki Celerio - 4.4-litres per 100km

The newest car on our list is Suzuki's diminutive Celerio which drove at its local launch earlier this year. In order to make a claimed 4.4 litres per 100km, the Japanese city car is powered by a 1.0-litre with Picanto-equaling 49kW and 89N.m. The Celerio starts from R174 900, according to Suzuki SA.

The Suzuki Celerio is a brilliant city car that ticks most boxes. Image: MotorPress

3. Toyota Agya - 4.8-litres per 100km

Another Asian hatchback option is Toyota's Agya, which has 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine to power the small car with the same power outputs as the Celerio at 49kW and 89N.m mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. According to Toyota SA, the Agya consumes 4.8 litres per 100km and costs R192 300.

Despite being tall and narrow, the Toyota Agya offers space for four occupants. Image: MotorPress

4. Peugeot 108 - 4.3-litres per 100km

Most people would lug the Peugeot 108 as a left-field choice. But when it comes to being fuel-efficient, the tiny four-door punches above its weight. A 1.0-litre petrol engine does duty in the 108 to produce 53kW and 93N.m mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It has claimed fuel consumption figure of 4.3 litres per 100km and costs R219 900, according to BusinessTech.

The Peugeot 108 is the only European brand featured in our list. Image: Quickpic

5. Suzuki Ignis - 4.9-litres per 100km

The Ignis is one of the best small cars on sale in South Africa. Pricing starts at R204 900 and there's only one engine available: a 1.2-litre petrol unit that produces a healthy 61kW and 113 N.m. The best option is the five-speed manual and Suzuki SA's claims the Ignis uses just 4.9 litres per 100km.

The Ignis helped Suzuki become South Africa's top-selling passenger car brand in May 2022. Image: MotorPress

