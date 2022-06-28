Ford South Africa has released just 100 models of its Mustang California Special for the local market

The North American muscle car is only available in Fastback coupé guise and carries a price tag of Mustang California Special priced at R1 154 900

A special edition 'Stang can only be powered by one engine, Ford's snarling 5.0-litre V8 with 330kW with Ford claiming a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds

Only 100 units of Ford's Mustang California Special will arrive in South Africa sporting decals and powered by a 5.0-litre V8 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The styling of the California Special has a black grille and five-spoke 19-inch wheels while at the rear four 4.5-inch tailpipes linked to the Active Valve performance exhaust round off the rear. Quickpic reports.

Inside the California Special has leather pews with red stitching while the seats and floor mats feature an embossed GT/CS logo. Smatterings of aluminium cover the instrument panel finished off with a unique Mustang California Special badge.

There's heritage attached to the California Special's nameplate which Ford produced in 1968 with the same name also in limited numbers, IOL reports.

It might hark back to a model from the late 1960s, but the current model features all the latest tech including the Sync3 infotainment system and passive safety features such as Pre-Collision Assist and Lane Keeping Alert.

The 5.0-litre V8 engine sends 330kW and 529Nm to the rear axle only and the California Special will reach 100km/h from standstill in a claimed 4.5 seconds.

Watch a video of the car below:

Ford's Pro Electric SuperVan concept vehicle includes motorsport suspension and 1 470kW from electric motors

Briefly News reports that Ford showed off a wild electric van concept at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this past weekend.

The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan was definitely the wildest vehicle to make its way up the famous hill. The concept is based on Ford's new E-Transit van set for 2024 introduction and highlights the company's focus on electric powertrains. Speaking of powertrains, the SuperVan is powered by four electric motors, a 50 kWh liquid-cooled battery and a bespoke control system producing 1 470kW.

The most outrageous number that Ford claims is it will take less than two seconds to get from zero to 100km/h.

Inside, it's a van. This means there's loads of space behind the driver. But for the purposes of Dumas' runs up the hill, Ford has fitted the SuperVan with a full roll cage and racing seats to FIA standards for safety.

