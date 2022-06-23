Romain Dumas will strap himself to the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan and drive the all-electric demonstrator up the Goodwood hill at the Speed Festival in the UK

The concept is inspired by Ford's new E-Transit Custom and was produced to showcase electric vehicle capability

It produces over 1400kW and under its skin has a motorsport-spec suspension and brakes with bespoke drive modes and regenerative braking

The Goodwood Festival of Speed begins Thursday 23 June and already the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan is threatening to become the wildest vehicle to make its way up the famous hill.

The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan is powered by four electric motors to produce around 1470kW. Image: Quickpic

Besides Ford's Ranger Raptor decked in pride colours and a robot, the star of the US carmaker's vehicles is the bonkers Pro Electric SuperVan.

The concept is based on Ford's new E-Transit van set for 2024 introduction and highlights the company's focus towards electric powertrains. Speaking of powertrains ,the SuperVan is powered by four electric motors, a 50 kWh liquid-cooled battery and a bespoke control system producing 1470kW, Quickpic reports.

The most outrageous number that Ford reckons it will take less than two seconds to get from zero to 100km/h.

Ford has fitted the Pro Electric SuperVan with the latest Sync infotainment system. Image: Quickpic

Inside, it's a van. This means there's load of space behind the driver. But for the purposes of Dumas' runs up the hill Ford has fitted the SuperVan with a full roll cage and racing seats to FIA standards for safety.

By now you would have noticed the large screen, this houses the SYNC infotainment touchscreen and was pinched straight from the Mach-E, TopGear reports. Ford reckons if Dumas gets tired from driving the van up the hill he can simply find an electric charger, link up to WiFi and make phone calls – all via the SYNC infotainment screen.

We reckon he'll be too busy trying out the different driving modes that include: Road, Track, Drag, Drift and Rally.

