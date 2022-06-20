Ferrari is pulling out all the stops for its display at this weekend's UK Goodwood Festival of Speed as it celebrates 75 years in 2022 with 27 models on display

Five new models will make their dynamic debuts and be driven up the famous Goodwood hill on Lord March's estate in England, which will take place from 23 June to 26 June

The most anticipated new model on display is likely to be the new 296 GTB with its 2.9-litre mid-rear-mounted V6 that produces 480kW

It's an important year for the Italian supercar brand Ferrari. The company celebrates 75 years since it was formed by Enzo Ferrari and it plans to celebrate wildly at this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

New and classic Ferraris will be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Image: Newspress

The annual event in the United Kingdom is known as the 'moving motor show' and Ferrari will have five models conduct dynamic debuts at the event that begins on Thursday 23 June, Newspress reports.

Festival-goers will be able to get up close and personal with the new 296 GTB, Roma and the 812 Competizione, which is a lightweight and more powerful version of the 812 Superfast. Total power from the Competizione's 6.5-litre V12 receives a boost to no less than 609kW, according to Ferrari.

Also in the supercar paddock, the scarlet brand will show off its dramatic drop-top SF90 Spider, which is the open-top version of the SF90 Stradale. This is arguably the ultimate performance convertible machine Ferrari produces.

The Ferrari Roma is one of the brand's latest models with a new V6 engine. Image: Newspress

Ferrari has brought some incredible machines to the UK over the years to showcase driving up the hill. These include the gorgeous 275 GTB to the best-sounding V12 engine in the 333 SP or 641 Formula 1 car.

The F8 Spider is simply a gorgeous take on open-top driving. Image: Newspress

The brand also produces cars that its clients cannot drive on the road. Yes, we know that's counterintuitive, but the XX models are only allowed to be driven at Ferrari’s Maranello track. The 599XX and FXX K will be on display and are genuine contenders for being the best-sounding track cars ever produced.

