A news outlet in Spain reported that one of Cristiano Ronaldo's supercars, a Bugatti Veyron, suffered damage after being involved in an accident

The crash occurred on the island of Mallorca where the Manchester United star is currently holidaying with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and kids

Ronaldo was not driving the Veyron, which is worth around R34 million, at the time and a report says the driver crashed into the entranceway of a house

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An employee of Cristiano Ronaldo crashed the Manchester United's Bugatti Veyron on the Spanish island of Mallorca. The 37-year-old is on a break with his family on the Mediterranean island.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses on his Bugatti Veyron and the car after it was involved in a crash. Image: Instagram / Twitter

Source: UGC

Several newspaper outlets are reporting that an employee of Cristiano Ronaldo's was involved in an accident with the star's R34 million Bugatti Veyron supercar.

A Mallorca newspaper, Ultima Hora Mallorca, tweeted a photograph of the crash that shows rubble and a vehicle with gas tanks that was also damaged in the incident.

The Daily Mail reports that the crash occurred on Monday 20 June and that the French hypercar had been shipped to the island for the former Real Madrid star to use while he was holidaying with partner Georgina Rodriguez.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Spanish newspaper, AS, reported that the driver was unhurt and police were given a statement about the incident.

The Veyron was one of the world's fastest production cars when it was released in 2005 and has a top speed of 407km/h and was named car of the decade (2000 - 2009) by Top Gear. It's powered by an 8,0-litre W16 engine with four turbochargers to produce 736kW.

Jay Z and The Rock feature on the list of the 5 most expensive cars owned by celebrities

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the world's highest-paid actor earning $270 million in 2021, he also happens to own a $2.4 million Pagani Huayra, Briefly News reports.

Movie stars, fashion moguls and rappers earn high salaries which means they can afford some of the most expensive cars on the planet.

We take a look at the top five most expensive cars owned by celebs, from fashion designer Ralph Lauren's rare Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic to Floyd Mayweather's Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News