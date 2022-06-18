Broadcaster Tumelo Maketekete wrote a list of ideas for Father's Day gifts in a Facebook post and ended it off by saying "there you ladies"

Social media users reacted to the list with laughter and commented on the list that included a knife and running shoes

Father's Day is on Sunday 19 June 2022 and we wish all the fathers have a great day with their families

Tumelo Maketekete is a funny guy. I know this because I've met him personally a few times on car launches and he's always a blast to hang out with.

Last Minute List of Father’s Day Gift Ideas Has Social Media User Giving Advice to Ladies with Hilarious Post. Image: Facebook / Stock photo Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to Channel24, Father's Day is celebrated on the penultimate Sunday of June annually across many countries. In South Africa, the usual gifts for men include socks, underwear or cologne.

I recently came across a Facebook post of the bike rider and off-roader Tumelo Maketekete offering advice to ladies for Father's Day gift ideas.

The list includes gifts that can still be bought tomorrow if you have left it a little too late for something nice to celebrate the man in your life.

Maketekete says:

"Lenso LED torch, Multitool, 12v compressor for the car, advanced driving course voucher/4x4 course, new helmet or winter riding gloves, bulletproof vest if he owns a firearm, a firearm session at the range, a knife, running shoes/gym shoes and a pressure washer."

