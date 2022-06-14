Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the world's highest-paid actor earning $270 million in 2021, he also happens to own a $2.4 million Pagani Huayra. Movie stars, fashion moguls and rappers earn high salaries which means they can afford some of the most expensive cars on the planet. We take a look at the top five most expensive cars owned by celebs, from fashion designer Ralph Lauren's rare Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic to Floyd Mayweather's Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Image:Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images / NetCarshow

Source: UGC

It's no secret that celebrities earn a lot of money, Forbe's recently named Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the highest-paid entertainer with a whopping $270 million pocketed in 2021. And that revenue wasn't only from acting, Johnson also sells champagne, Teremana tequila and sneakers under his own brands, Forbes reports.

5. The Rock's Pagani Huayra: $2.4 Million or R138 million

One of the world's most popular actors and the planet's highest-paid, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson balls out with an Italian supercar called the Pagani Huayra. It is handbuilt in San Cesario Sul Panaro, near Modena, Italy and designed by Argentinean Horacio Pagani.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated V12 generating an eye-watering 633kW and 750 Nm of torque, according to Pagani.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Pagani Huyra R is almost as powerful as one of its owners: The Rock. Image: NetCarshow

Source: UGC

4. 50 Cent's Bugatti Chiron: $3 Million or R48 million

The In Da Club rapper is a big fan of luxury whips and is the first celeb to show off a Bugatti. The French supercar is popular among those featured on our list, and this Chiron is a work of art. It's low-slung and slippery thanks to sports-car-like aerodynamics. It is powered by a quad-turbocharged eight-litre W16 engine with an almost unbelievable 1118kW and 1 600 Nm of torque, according to Bugatti.

We're sure every day feels like 'go shorty, it's your birthday' when 50 is rolling around in his Bugatti.

The Bugatti Chiron was a replacement for the Veyron, which was at one point the world's fastest car. Image: NetCarshow

Source: UGC

3. Floyd Mayweather's Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita: $4.8 million or R77 million

Trust Floyd 'money' Mayweather to own a rare, off-beat supercar like the Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita. Interestingly, this Swedish model could run on recyclable ethanol (such as E85), making it the world’s first green supercar, according to Koenigsegg.

Its engine is a 4,7-litre over 750kW and 1 000 Nm and the CCXR has an estimated top speed of over 400km/h with zero to 100km/h claimed at 3,1 seconds.

The Koenigsegg CCXR remains one of the most advanced supercars ever produced. Image: NetCarshow

Source: UGC

2. Jay-Z's Maybach Exelero: $10 Million or R160 million

Shawn Corey Carter, more commonly known as Jay-Z is a billionaire rapper and media mogul. He is arguably the greatest rapper of all time Jay-Z rocks out in this sleek extremely rare Maybach Exelero.

The Exelero is a one-off that was built in 2005 and featured in Jay-Z's featured in the music video for “Lost Ones”, which appeared on his 2006 album “Kingdom Come", according to The Richest.

It looks like something out of Batman and is underpinned by the German carmaker's Maybach 57 S and is powered by a 5.9-litre twin-turbocharged V12 motor that propels the two-door coupe to 100km/h from standstill in 4.4 seconds. It runs out of steam at 350km/h.

The Maybach Excelero is a one-off motor car used in Jay-Z's music video "Lost Ones", the billionaire rapper bought the car from Maybach. Image: NetCarshow

Source: UGC

1. Ralph Lauren's Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic: $40 Million or R641 million

Finally, the most expensive car owned by a celebrity is a classic that fashion designer Ralph Lauren purchased in 2019. The Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic is worth an estimated R641 million. Its exclusivity is due to a limited run of 710 models between 1934 and 1940, according to The Vintage News.

The SC version ran a supercharger and a lowered suspension, and only three of the sports model were produced. One example was destroyed in a train accident and the other two belong to Lauren and a US car museum.

Image: Photo by Ander Gillenea / AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Michael B. Jordan owns these 4 expensive rides, including an R1.3m Audi R8

Michael B. Jordan has come a long way in the film industry from a child actor to an A-list megastar in Marvel's Black Panther movie, Briefly News reports.

We take a look at the 35-year-old's cool whips, which include two supercars, an American muscle car and a Cadillac Escalade SUV. Our focus is on what he'll be filling his time with as a single man, and the 35-year-old has four incredibly cool whips to play with. Jordan's first car is an Audi R8 V10 which is a fast and sexy car.

The German supercar has a cult status as the combination of its lightweight body and thunderous V10 engine make it an impressive driving machine.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News