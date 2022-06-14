The increasing prices of basic commodities, especially petrol, have been a heavy burden on peeps from all walks of life

Famous entertainer Somizi Mhlongo recently shared a video of the unbelievably high price of petrol on Instagram

The Idols SA judge's fans and followers flocked to the comments section of the post with hilarious reactions to the now-viral video

Somizi Mhlongo recently had his fans and followers thinking twice about buying cars with large fuel tank capacities.

Somizi's fans react to the increasing petrol prices with hilarious comments. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The larger-than-life media personality headed to his Instagram page to show his millions of fans how ridiculously expensive fuel has become in Mzansi.

In the video, the Living the Dream With Somizi star showed the petrol pump showing that he had bought fuel worth thousands of Rands.

The star's fans flooded the comments section to express shock at how costly travelling had become. Many jokingly said with the way things are, they will stick to their cheap, low-maintenance cars.

@zingybaby said:

"Yho! Ndaphathwa yiPeriod Pain! Told hubby he can drive the Ford Ranger Bakkie mna I will keep to my Honda Amaze. Gcwala ngeR680 2 weeks. Never will I ever own an SUV again. Andizi."

@ntutumzamane commented:

"I'm going to buy a HORSE."

@emza_kamdledle added:

"Yhoo, your cars are way too big, I can fill-up my Tazz with just R500."

@tumi_mabilo wrote:

"Ijoh ,which car is this so that i know in advance that i dont buy it ijoh never shame."

@tshepiledwaba said:

" I was going to tell to stop ai never."

@sabelo_sabo noted:

"Over 70L it must be the G-Wagon."

Somizi's ex husband Mohale Motaung to share his side of the story in Showmax special: Mohale: On the Record

Still on Somizi Mhlongo, Briefly News reported that the star's estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but that will be a thing of the past.

Mohale charted social media trends when Somizi gave his side of the story in his reality TV series, Living The Dream With Somizi. Mohale will also get to tell fans what happened between him and his estranged husband in a tell-all interview called Mohale: On the Record, scheduled to premiere in August.

According to TimesLIVE, Mohale said it was time for him to clear his name and correct the narrative. He added that he decided to open up because "the other party breached their initial agreement."

