The public divorce of Mzansi's top media personalities, Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlo ng o, is far from over

ng Peeps got to hear Somizi's unfiltered side of the story in his popular reality television series Living The Dream With Somizi , and now, they will hear Mohale's side

, The Black Door star will get to give his fans and followers his side of the story in a Showmax special named Mohale: On the Record that will air in August

Somizi Mhlongo's estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but that will be a thing of the past.

Mohale Motaung has bagged a Showmax special to tell his side of the story of his divorce. Image: @mahale_77

Source: Instagram

Mohale charted social media trends when Somizi gave his side of the story in his reality TV series, Living The Dream With Somizi. Mohale will also get to tell fans what really happened between him and his estranged husband in a tell-all interview dubbed, Mohale: On the Record scheduled to premiere in August.

According to TimesLIVE, Mohale said it is time for him to clear his name and correct the narrative. He added that he decided to open up because "the other party breached their initial agreement." The statement read:

“A lot has been said about me, both true and untrue. I initially had no intentions of publicly speaking of the events that have occurred, due to an agreement I had with the other parties involved. But when the agreement was dishonoured by the other party, it became paramount that I tell my truth as I know it.

“With all the misinformation in the public domain, it is my responsibility to correct any propaganda as I represent not only myself, but those that may have experienced a story similar to mine. I would also like people to truly get to know me for who I am, as opposed to who they have assumed me to be.”

Reacting to the news, social media users shared mixed reactions. Some said it was high time for Mohale to speak up while others said the two stars must settle their divorce privately.

@BhudaMsiyana commented:

"I think no matter how Mohale plays it, it's a lose-lose because the nation never quite warmed up to him. As I said, in SA there's a culture of victim cherry-picking because the nation shouldn't have to warm up to him to HEAR and ACT on his story."

@Nampree added:

"Look at them bash Mohale for speaking out yet according to people who watch LTD, Somizi has been talking about Mohale on every episode (in fact Mohale is carrying S5) and you're okay with that. Now Mohale is desperate for responding on the same platform?"

