Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Tulani' Tulz' Madala has launched an amazing campaign to help the less privileged members of the society

Tulz, who was often trolled for wearing a jersey knitted by his grandmother, has started a jersey drive under his charity organisation Talent Factory

The former reality television show star is collecting warm clothing, blankets, and any other necessities from well-wishers and will donate them to those in need

Reality television star Tulani' Tulz' Madala is using his platform as a public figure to help those in need. The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant has launched an amazing campaign through his charity organization, Talent Factory.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ finalist Tulani Madala has launched an initiative to donate winter clothes to the less privileged. Image: @tulzmadala

Source: Instagram

Tulz recently made a call to his huge fanbase known as the 'Tulz Nation' to donate jerseys and blankets, which will be handed over to those in need.

Taking to his social media pages, the radio presenter said the campaign is aimed at helping the less privileged members of the society affected by the freezing weather. He said:

"We are all fully aware how many people don't have clothes or blankets, basic things people need. Winter is freezing. We're trying to collect as many clothes as possible over two to three weeks that would literally change a person's life."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Big Brother Mzansi finalist said he was amazed by the overwhelming love and support he has been getting from his fans even after the show was over. He said:

“Beyond the show, it's overwhelming how so many people want to show me love. I want to turn it into something bigger than I am. It's bigger than the fame or being on Big Brother. This is my response. I'm taking whatever was said about the jersey, whether positive or negative, and I'm turning it into something bigger than me."

