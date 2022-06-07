A black woman was treated to a heartwarming surprise by her white employees over her loyalty to the company

She was openly rewarded with cash of over R300k amid cheers and praises from co-workers

A white man believed to be her employer first began placing wads of dollars in her palms, before another fellow took over from there

For being with the company for 20 years, a black female employee was handsomely rewarded by her white employers with over R300k cash.

A LinkedIn user named Amer Kayyal shared a video on the platform which captured the beautiful moment.

She was rewarded for being a loyal employee. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Amer Kayyal

Source: UGC

At the start of the clip, the unsuspecting lady was dragged to the centre of a gathering by a white man.

Her white bosses rained cash on her

While she tried to make out what was going on, another man standing before her praised her loyalty and began placing wads of cash in her hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As if that wasn't enough, the man who had dragged her earlier exclaimed at the number of years she has worked for the company and topped what the first fellow had given the lady.

By now, the lady was moved to tears, but they weren't done with her.

As she struggled to maintain balance from the overwhelming surprise and blessing coming her way, a cash board R300k was presented to her.

Watch the video here.

Mixed reactions trail the video

Pedro Gajardo Elefante Animation studio said:

"I love the initiative! But I think they can do it in private too, or just the check; I believe counting money is unnecessary; what do you think?"

Grace Brown said:

"I wish my work would appreciate people like me. All my life I have worked hard and at great quality and I didn't even get a gift card for my birthday this year."

Fritz Hiser said:

"What, no "lay off", no downsizing, no sale of a business, no oil collapse, no covid...........

"Taking care of employee's, hhhmmm easy."

Raj Bains said:

"Great incentive for large corporations who are always bragging about their annual profits and compensating managers with huge bonuses but thanking the employees with doughnuts ! Kinda reminds me of the last “great” outfit I worked for 15 years. Full marks to this Orthodontist….. well done!"

Halala: Talented local barber finally makes it big with celebrity clients in his chair

In more inspiring news, Briefly News previously reported that for someone who has given haircuts to popular comedian Craze Clown and singer Burna Boy, young barber Adeyinka may yet have earned the bragging rights to be called a celebrity barber.

This title has now been solidified with Daniel Benson popularly known as BNXN and formerly known as Buju becoming Adeyinka's latest client.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News