Adeyinka, a young talented barber who operates mobily has added singer BNXN to his growing list of celebrity clientele

This is as the young man who had gone viral for giving Last Last crooner Burna Boy a haircut shared photos showing him trimming BNXN's hairs

Adeyinka who ventured into the barbing profession in a bid to make ends meet as a student leverages social media to grow his customers base

For someone who has given haircuts to popular comedian Craze Clown and singer Burna Boy, young barber Adeyinka may yet have earned the bragging rights to be called a celebrity barber.

This title has now been solidified with Daniel Benson popularly known as BNXN and formerly known as Buju becoming Adeyinka's latest client.

He had given hair cuts to some Nigerian celebrities. Photo Credit: @Topzycut

Source: UGC

The excited mobile barber took to his Twitter handle to share photos showing him giving BNXN a clean trim.

The post blew up with over 21k likes and over 1k retweets as people hailed his talents.

Adeyinka who relocated to Lagos state from Oyo has been able to utilise and leverage social media to showcase his skills and increase his clientele, which is fast bubbling with Nigerian celebrities.

See his tweet below:

Mzansi's reactions

@Ynw_szn said:

"U suppose ask BNXN if he don craze before? Cos how him own dread be like dem starch am

@fortu7 said:

"Barber was there not messing up the assignment....came prepared to do straight lines!!"

@saint_888 said:

"And man would look so good on low cut but anyways it’s none of my business."

@MarcsJr3 said:

"Can't forget when you had this unbelievable work of art from our very own genius Ndah Howard from the trenches."

@CFCGbemi said:

"If to say Buju know the damage you’re doing to his hair. By now he will stop shaping."

Source: Briefly News